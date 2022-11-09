Nicole To Bring Rain & Wind

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking Nicole in the Atlantic, set to move into the east coast of Florida overnight before starting to turn northward. We’ll see some shower activity arrive midday, with rain and windy conditions likely for the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, before the system departs overnight. Colder air is set to arrive Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 59°.  Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy and windy with PM rain likely. High near 71°. Winds NNE at 15-30 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers, departing late. Low near 64°.  Winds NNE at 15-25 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Early clouds, then sunshine. Low: 64° High: 77° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 73° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, showers. Low: 54° High: 68° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 48° High: 62° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-30 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

