Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars

Michael Patrick Hardy’s death occurred as the number of drug related prison deaths increase
The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy...
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford man incarcerated in an Alabama prison died Monday under mysterious circumstances.

“Michael (Patrick) Hardy was found unresponsive in his dorm.  He was taken to the infirmary where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement to WTVY News 4.

The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy but promised additional information would be released when an investigation is complete.

Court records show Hardy had been arrested on a plethora of charges and, per the ADOC, was serving a life sentence for theft.

He was housed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton.

The use of illegal drugs in Alabama prisons is increasing, according to multiple reports.

