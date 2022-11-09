Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars

CLAYTON, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford man incarcerated in an Alabama prison died Monday under mysterious circumstances.

“Michael (Patrick) Hardy was found unresponsive in his dorm. He was taken to the infirmary where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement to WTVY News 4.

The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy but promised additional information would be released when an investigation is complete.

Court records show Hardy had been arrested on a plethora of charges and, per the ADOC, was serving a life sentence for theft.

He was housed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton.

The use of illegal drugs in Alabama prisons is increasing, according to multiple reports.

