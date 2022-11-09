Moore cruises to second term in Congress

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Representative Barry Moore will be heading back to Washington after easily defeating Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Jonathan Realz.

Moore, from Enterprise, was a heavy favorite going into election day.

This is the second time that he has faced Harvey-Hall in a primary.

The two-term Alabama state representative sought the district two seat after Martha Roby opted not to seek reelection two years ago.

He was able to beat businessman Jeff Coleman to seek the GOP nomination. From there, he went on to beat Harvey-Hall.

