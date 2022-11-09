Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement.

“Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”

According to Selma Police Capt. Natasha Fowlkes, the student who died is just 16 years old. Authorities are awaiting a toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

“There is nothing easy about losing a child and the agony of sitting in an ER waiting to find out whether your child will be okay is a pain no parent should endure,” Perkins said. “To the family, schoolmates, and friends of the deceased, know that your mayor has a heavy heart and grieves with you. Because the deceased is a juvenile, I will not mention him by name, just know that his death is very close to me. I considered him a son.”

Perkins said the city school system is working with the police department, State Bureau of Investigation and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

“Be assured that as soon as I receive facts that can be shared with the public, that information will be officially shared with you by law enforcement, school system officials, and me,” Perkins said.

Perkins said “jumping to conclusions or making unproven statements” would only interfere with the investigation.

“I ask that we not do that. In the meantime, let us continue in prayer for the family, all of our children, and the entire community,” Perkins added.

Officials said grief counselors will be available for students and staff when classes resume Wednesday.

No further details were publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Governor Kay Ivey
Kay Ivey easily reelected Governor
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
Gray DC's Peter Zampa joins News 4 This Morning to discuss the look of the nation following...
Talking the day after 2022 Midterm Elections
Harlow Livingston votes at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Alaric Higgins and Emma Munoz join News 4 This Morning to talk about Wallace Community...
Talking "Clue" Play at Wallace Community College