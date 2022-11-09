Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement.

“Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”

According to Selma Police Capt. Natasha Fowlkes, the student who died is just 16 years old. Authorities are awaiting a toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

“There is nothing easy about losing a child and the agony of sitting in an ER waiting to find out whether your child will be okay is a pain no parent should endure,” Perkins said. “To the family, schoolmates, and friends of the deceased, know that your mayor has a heavy heart and grieves with you. Because the deceased is a juvenile, I will not mention him by name, just know that his death is very close to me. I considered him a son.”

Perkins said the city school system is working with the police department, State Bureau of Investigation and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

“Be assured that as soon as I receive facts that can be shared with the public, that information will be officially shared with you by law enforcement, school system officials, and me,” Perkins said.

Perkins said “jumping to conclusions or making unproven statements” would only interfere with the investigation.

“I ask that we not do that. In the meantime, let us continue in prayer for the family, all of our children, and the entire community,” Perkins added.

Officials said grief counselors will be available for students and staff when classes resume Wednesday.

No further details were publicly released.

