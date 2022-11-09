DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth will serve four more years after easily defeating Dothan resident and Libertarian candidate Ruth Page-Nelson.

Ainsworth has 85 percent of the vote.

A former state representative, Ainsworth believes in term limits. After just four years in the house, he opted to run for Lt. Governor in 2018.

If Governor Kay Ivey were forced to relinquish her role in the state’s top office, Ainsworth would immediately take over. He’s already the expected frontrunner for the post in 2026.

In addition to his elected duties, Ainsworth is also a farmer and small business owner in Marshall County. He has also worked as a youth pastor. The married father of three also owns Ainsworth Real Estate and Ainsworth Homes.

