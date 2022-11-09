Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth will serve four more years

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is projected by The Associated Press to win reelection.
Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is projected by The Associated Press to win reelection.(Source: WAFF)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth will serve four more years after easily defeating Dothan resident and Libertarian candidate Ruth Page-Nelson.

Ainsworth has 85 percent of the vote.

A former state representative, Ainsworth believes in term limits. After just four years in the house, he opted to run for Lt. Governor in 2018.

If Governor Kay Ivey were forced to relinquish her role in the state’s top office, Ainsworth would immediately take over. He’s already the expected frontrunner for the post in 2026.

In addition to his elected duties, Ainsworth is also a farmer and small business owner in Marshall County. He has also worked as a youth pastor. The married father of three also owns Ainsworth Real Estate and Ainsworth Homes.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
The Associated Press is projecting Andrew Sorrell to win the position of Alabama state auditor.
AP projects Andrew Sorrell to win Alabama auditor’s race
Moore cruises to second term in Congress
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches