Kay Ivey easily reelected Governor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey will serve four more years as the state’s top leader after easily defeating Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake.

Ivey was a heavy favorite going into election day. She’s been rated as one of the nation’s most popular governors since taking office. She’s also kept high approval ratings despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

Since that time the state has seen significant job growth and record unemployment. Both made her a lock for re-election.

There have been questions about Ivey’s health in recent months after she was not seen publicly for over a week. The story made state headlines. Ivey’s office initially remained quiet on the issue but eventually denied the reports.

The Camden native was appointed Governor in April 2017 after Robert Bentley resigned. She promised to steady the ship after misconduct allegations against Bentley.

Voters believe she did and 19 months later elected her to her first full term as Governor.

Before taking over as Governor, she was the first Republican to be elected State Treasurer since Reconstruction and the first Republican woman to hold the office of Lt. Governor.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.