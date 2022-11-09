Kay Ivey easily reelected Governor

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(Office of Governor Ivey)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey will serve four more years as the state’s top leader after easily defeating Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake.

Ivey was a heavy favorite going into election day. She’s been rated as one of the nation’s most popular governors since taking office. She’s also kept high approval ratings despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

Since that time the state has seen significant job growth and record unemployment. Both made her a lock for re-election.

There have been questions about Ivey’s health in recent months after she was not seen publicly for over a week. The story made state headlines. Ivey’s office initially remained quiet on the issue but eventually denied the reports.

The Camden native was appointed Governor in April 2017 after Robert Bentley resigned. She promised to steady the ship after misconduct allegations against Bentley.

Voters believe she did and 19 months later elected her to her first full term as Governor.

Before taking over as Governor, she was the first Republican to be elected State Treasurer since Reconstruction and the first Republican woman to hold the office of Lt. Governor.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
John Cohen has been named Auburn University's new director of athletics and will be formally...
Auburn introduces John Cohen as athletic director
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
Breaking down the Henry County Sheriff race
Breaking down the Henry County Sheriff's race