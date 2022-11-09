Hotels on the rise in PCB

Tourism leaders said this summer, hotels brought in roughly $90 million, nearly $60 million of...
Tourism leaders said this summer, hotels brought in roughly $90 million, nearly $60 million of that came from chain hotels.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Short-term rentals will always be a popular pick when it comes to vacationing in Panama City Beach. But as the area grows, hotels are on the rise.

This year, the beach has added more than 1,000 rooms across a handful of hotels. That number is only going up as construction for the Embassy Suites by Marriott is underway right by Pier Park.

Tourism leaders said this summer, hotels brought in roughly $90 million, nearly $60 million of that came from chain hotels.

“That’s a testament to the strength of our community. people are investing in our hometown to continue to help all of us grow and be very prosperous,” Dan Rowe, Executive Director of the Bay County Tourist Development Council, said.

It was another booming summer for PCB as a whole, matching last year’s record-breaking numbers.

Short-term rentals drove 76% of this summer’s tourism revenue, bringing in a whopping $287 million.

