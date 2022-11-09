Elba attorney fined; community service ordered in voter fraud case

Fowler admitted she voted illegally in Elba’s 2020 municipal election when she claimed to live in Coffee County, though she resided in Covington County.
Fowler admitted she voted illegally in Elba’s 2020 municipal election when she claimed to live...
Fowler admitted she voted illegally in Elba’s 2020 municipal election when she claimed to live in Coffee County, though she resided in Covington County.(WTVY | Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba attorney who pleaded guilty to voter registration fraud will perform 50 hours of community service, but she won’t be jailed.

Alyse Fowler must also pay $1,000 in fines, court costs, and is placed on unsupervised probation for one year. A six-month jail sentence was suspended.

As part of her plea agreement, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office promises to pursue no additional charges against her.

Fowler admitted she voted illegally in Elba’s 2020 municipal election when she claimed to live in Coffee County, though she resided in Covington County.

Fowler’s state law license remains in good standing, per the Alabama Bar Association website

She was sentenced on Tuesday by Dale County District Judge Stuart Smith, who was appointed to the case after all Coffee County judges recused because of their professional relationship with Fowler.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
Hans Klose joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds to talk about his Hot Diggity...
Talking the Hot Diggity Dog Show
The crash was reported by ALDOT at around 12:55 p.m., and is currently causing lane blockages...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causing delays in downtown Dothan
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race