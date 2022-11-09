Elba attorney fined; community service ordered in voter fraud case

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba attorney who pleaded guilty to voter registration fraud will perform 50 hours of community service, but she won’t be jailed.

Alyse Fowler must also pay $1,000 in fines, court costs, and is placed on unsupervised probation for one year. A six-month jail sentence was suspended.

As part of her plea agreement, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office promises to pursue no additional charges against her.

Fowler admitted she voted illegally in Elba’s 2020 municipal election when she claimed to live in Coffee County, though she resided in Covington County.

Fowler’s state law license remains in good standing, per the Alabama Bar Association website

She was sentenced on Tuesday by Dale County District Judge Stuart Smith, who was appointed to the case after all Coffee County judges recused because of their professional relationship with Fowler.

