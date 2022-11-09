Daleville man gets second conviction for child porn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nathan Alan Westbrook, 44, of Daleville Alabama has received his sentence for possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 130 months, just over ten years, in prison.

This is Westbrook’s second conviction for possessing pornography.

According to court records, in 2015, Westbrook was convicted in federal court, where he received a 33 month sentence. He completed that sentence in 2017.

However, in December of 2021, he failed a polygraph test, which caused his probation officer to suspect he had been viewing child pornography again.

His devices were taken for an investigation that confirmed Westbrook had been collecting pictures and videos of children.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2022.

Westbrook will serve 120 months on the new child porn charges and 10 months for violating the term of his probation.

Following his prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

He was also ordered to pay $60,000 to identifiable victims.

