Coroner Robert Byrd sets record

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County.

The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history.

Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate.

“I’ve got the experience, why not use it?” Byrd expressed. “I have the energy and the experience, and I like to serve my community. You know, I am part of the community and if I have this talent, I call it talent, I want to use it.”

Byrd is thankful for the community support and is ready to continue serving for the next four years.

