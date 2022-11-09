Coroner Robert Byrd sets record

Coroner Robert Byrd
Coroner Robert Byrd(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County.

The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history.

Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate.

“I’ve got the experience, why not use it?” Byrd expressed. “I have the energy and the experience, and I like to serve my community. You know, I am part of the community and if I have this talent, I call it talent, I want to use it.”

Byrd is thankful for the community support and is ready to continue serving for the next four years.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy...
Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
Harlow Livingston votes at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on...
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters
Talking the National Peanut Festival food drive
Talking the National Peanut Festival food drive
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff