SYNOPSIS – A breezy day ahead of us with wind gust as high as 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be cooler in the 70s for highs today and partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow the wind really picks up ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, wind gust as high as 40 mph will be possible. We will see some much needed rain from the Tropical Storm as well, since we are on the west side of the storm the severe weather threat is low. A cold front moves in over the weekend and brings very cool air with it.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, breezy. High near 73°. Winds NE 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. High near 73°. Winds NE 15-25 mph 70%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, rain moves out. Low: 64° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 61° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers. Low: 45° High: 58° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 62° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

