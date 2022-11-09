Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff

Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff
Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made last night in Henry County.

Voters chose Eric Blankenship, making him the first Republican sheriff for the county.

Blankenship took home 59 percent of the vote over candidate Noel Vanlandingham, who had 41 percent.

He says it’s been a long, hard year of campaigning and is glad it’s paid off.

Blankenship says his new mission is to go above and beyond serving the community he knows and loves.

He says he couldn’t have done it without the support from so many.

“Truly heartwarming to know that they’ve cared that much and that they’ve invested the same amount of time that I have into this,” Henry County Sheriff Elect Eric Blankenship said. “Being able now to come back and serve the county I grew up in, the county I lived in my whole life is a great feeling and a great honor. I’m just proud to be able to come back and serve all of them.”

He’s expected to take over the position sometime in January.

The win means he will need to be replaced as Abbeville’s police chief.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy...
Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
WTVY 4WARN Weather
4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
WTVY 4WARN Weather
What is 4WARN Weather Day?