Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made last night in Henry County.

Voters chose Eric Blankenship, making him the first Republican sheriff for the county.

Blankenship took home 59 percent of the vote over candidate Noel Vanlandingham, who had 41 percent.

He says it’s been a long, hard year of campaigning and is glad it’s paid off.

Blankenship says his new mission is to go above and beyond serving the community he knows and loves.

He says he couldn’t have done it without the support from so many.

“Truly heartwarming to know that they’ve cared that much and that they’ve invested the same amount of time that I have into this,” Henry County Sheriff Elect Eric Blankenship said. “Being able now to come back and serve the county I grew up in, the county I lived in my whole life is a great feeling and a great honor. I’m just proud to be able to come back and serve all of them.”

He’s expected to take over the position sometime in January.

The win means he will need to be replaced as Abbeville’s police chief.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.