Blankenship elected sheriff in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship has defeated Noel Vanlandingham in the race for Henry County Sheriff.

Blankenship, a Republican, is no stranger to Henry County. It’s where he’s worked and lived his whole life. He was hired as police chief in January of 2021.

One of three vying for the GOP nomination for sheriff, Blankenship barely missed a win during the May 24 Primary outright, gaining 49% of the votes. Joshua Moore edged out Jay Henry in the same Primary, earning him the slot in the June runoff.

Blankenship picked up 60% of the votes to Moore’s 40% one month later.

He will now replace Will Maddox who opted not to seek re-election this year.

