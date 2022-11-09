AP projects Young Boozer to win Alabama treasurer’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Young Boozer has defeated Libertarian Scott Hammond to once again serve as Alabama treasurer, The Associated Press projects.

One of the most important roles for the treasurer is oversight of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property.

[CLICK HERE FOR FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

Boozer, the incumbent, previously held the office from 2010 to 2018. He was appointed to the role again in 2021 by Gov. Kay Ivey at the resignation of John McMillan.

Hammond has served as the treasurer of his local Libertarian affiliate in Madison County, as well as at the state level. There was no Democrat on the ballot.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.