AP projects Wes Allen to win Alabama secretary of state’s race

The Associated Press is projecting Republican Wes Allen to win Alabama's secretary of state's...
The Associated Press is projecting Republican Wes Allen to win Alabama's secretary of state's race.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s secretary of state race came down to three candidates: Democrat Pamela Laffitte, Libertarian Matt Shelby and Republican Wes Allen.

The Associated Press is projecting Allen to win the seat after defeating his two opponents by a wide margin in Tuesday’s general election.

Allen has served as a member of the Alabama House since 2018, representing District 89. He previously served as a judge of the Pike County Probate Court.

Republican John Merrill is wrapping up his second term as secretary of state, which made him ineligible to run in this year’s election.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?
News 4's Kinsley Centers breaks down key local races to watch in the Wiregrass for the 2022...
Decision 2022: Ballot Breakdown - Local Races To Watch
News 4's Kinsley Centers breaks down key Alabama state races for the 2022 general election.
Decision 2022: Ballot Breakdown - Big Alabama State Races To Watch
About 51,000 absentee ballots have been returned, per the Alabama Secretary of State.
Poll workers removed in Johns Creek because of social media posts, according to officials