AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won reelection.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press.

With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major in his race for reelection.

During his time as attorney general, Marshall led or joined lawsuits against the Biden administration, including one against a would-be COVID-19 vaccine requirement. He also touted his work fighting the state’s opioid crisis, including lawsuits that forced major payouts from drug companies. His office also continues to support law enforcement, streamline the justice system and fight corruption.

