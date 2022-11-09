AP projects Andrew Sorrell to win Alabama auditor’s race

The Associated Press is projecting Andrew Sorrell to win the position of Alabama state auditor.
The Associated Press is projecting Andrew Sorrell to win the position of Alabama state auditor.(Source: Andrew Sorrell campaign)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Andrew Sorrell and Libertarian Leigh LaChine competed in the race for the Alabama state auditor position.

The Associated Press is projecting Republican Andrew Sorrell as the winner in Tuesday’s general election.

Sorrell has represented District 3 in the Alabama House since 2018. During his campaign, Sorrell said he believes his experience as a state representative has prepared him for the state auditor position.

Current state auditor Jim Zeigler is finishing up his run in the position, which made him ineligible to run again in this year’s election.

