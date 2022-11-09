19 arrested in child sex predator sting in California

A major child predator sting operation in California saw 19 suspects sent to jail. (KFSN, FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A major sting operation in California sent 19 suspects to jail after authorities say they attempted to meet with children for sex.

Authorities with Operation H.O.O.K., an acronym for Hands Off Our Kids, say they busted 19 would-be sex predators, all men, last week. For hours, detectives posed as minors on a variety of online chat rooms and apps.

“All of the suspects were first to express their sexual desires, and they initiated a time to meet with a detective posing as a child,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Authorities with Operation H.O.O.K., an acronym for Hands Off Our Kids, say they busted 19...
Authorities with Operation H.O.O.K., an acronym for Hands Off Our Kids, say they busted 19 would-be sex predators, all men, in California.(Source: Fresno County Sheriff's Office, KFSN via CNN)

Mims says the detectives made their fictitious ages clear – some posing as children as young as 12 – and still, the suspects allegedly planned to meet them for sex.

The operation involved local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“The greatest evil and the greatest threat to children is the cell phone. This is how children are exploited, how they are violated and how these predators get access to our children,” said Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County District Attorney.

One of the men arrested, 38-year-old Mark McGill Jr., is a U.S. Forest Service employee. He showed up to the meeting site in a department fire engine with what authorities say was the intent to have sex with an underage girl.

McGill bonded out after posting $30,000 bail. Twelve other suspects have also bonded out.

“I want to remind parents that the suspects in these cases may not fit a certain stereotype or profile that you have in mind,” Mims said.

The sheriff also said that for the 19 suspects captured in this operation, there are thousands of other sex predators out there preying on vulnerable children.

“A potential danger of being online more often is having an encounter with a sexual predator who is seeking a relationship with a child,” she said.

It’s important to be aware of what kids are doing, especially as more of them have electronic devices and access to the internet.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Governor Kay Ivey
Kay Ivey easily reelected Governor
Timeline of Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Balance of power will affect Biden’s agenda for next 2 years
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce.
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce
Harlow Livingston votes at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
State of emergency, evacuations ordered as Nicole intensifies