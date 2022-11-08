Troy player named SBC Defensive Player of the Week

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy Trojans’ Carlton Martial was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after his dominant performance helped push the Trojans past Louisiana.

In the Trojans’ sixth straight win, the linebacker had 13 tackles, a quarterback hurry and forced a fumble.

His efforts would help the team come back from a 17 point deficit for a 23-17 victory.

Martial is now in a tie for third place in the NCAA FBS history for most tackles.

He had 526 and needs 20 to beat the all-time record.

