A roller coaster of weather the next few days

SYNOPSIS – A roller coaster ride of weather over the next few days, today we might tie the record for the high temperature. It will be breezy all day and into the overnight hours tonight, tomorrow much cooler with highs only in the lower 70s. Much needed rain looks to be on the way Thursday evening and overnight thanks to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Over the weekend we will see some of the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this season, Monday morning will start off in the lower to middle 30s, highs will be in the upper 50s.

TODAY– Mostly sunny, breezy. High near 85°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, watching the tropics. Low: 56° High: 75° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, watching the tropics. Low: 64° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 59° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 58° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

