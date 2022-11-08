Providence Christian wins cross country state championships

Providence Christian cross country brings home gold
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Both the Providence Christian boys and girls cross country teams captured the state titles over the weekend.

This marked the third straight for the girls and the second in a row for the boys.

