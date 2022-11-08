Providence Christian wins cross country state championships

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Both the Providence Christian boys and girls cross country teams captured the state titles over the weekend.

This marked the third straight for the girls and the second in a row for the boys.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.