Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital

File photo
File photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School.

According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death.

Fowlkes said three other students were being checked out in the emergency room, but it’s unclear if they’re connected to the student’s death.

“As a community, we are deeply saddened by the death of this young scholar,” said Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd. “We ask for prayers for the young man’s family, the faculty, staff, and students of Selma High School as we all continue to grieve. This is such a shock for our Saints Nation family.

Officials said grief counselors will be available for students and staff when classes resume Wednesday.

No further details were publicly released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Governor Kay Ivey
Kay Ivey easily reelected Governor
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Latest News

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion amendment; abortion rights protected in 3 states
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
Harlow Livingston votes at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
President Joe Biden is set to adjust the second half of his term.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
(Source: WSFA)
Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments