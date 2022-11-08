Pet of the Week: Adorable Amy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 had a nutty good time this afternoon with our Pet of the Week, at the National Peanut Festival fair grounds!

Say hello to Amy, a 1 year old chocolate lab mix. She is the sweetest and loves to meet new people.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter told NEWS 4 that she doesn’t see Amy lasting too much longer at the shelter since she is young and very personable. Gideon also tells us that she has a very distinctive feature; her tall ears! “When they stand up, she looks like a bat. Her ears are bigger than her,” said Gideon about Amy’s adorable ears.

Amy, 1 year old, chocolate lab mix (Dothan Animal Shelter)

If you’re interested in adopting Amy, she’s ready for her forever home! What better way to celebrate Animal Shelter Adoption Week than by adopting this unique pup!

For more information about adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

