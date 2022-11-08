Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death

The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.

Troopers say at some point, the cyclist traveled off the left side of the roadway and lost positive control. He then collided into trees off of the road and thrown from his motorcycle.

Next of kin have not been notified as of 10:13 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

