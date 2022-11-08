Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.

Marshall said pushing back against the federal government is among his proudest accomplishments.

“The states created the federal government, not the other way around...We push back when we see that the federal government has gone too far,” Marshall said

Marshall led or joined lawsuits against the Biden administration, including one against a would-be COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

“While some may characterize the work that we do as overtly partisan, the reality is if they dig down into the pleadings that we file, the cases that we’re involved with, they’ll understand that we respect the role of the executive branch to be able to enforce the law, not be able to make the law,” Marshall said.

The incumbent attorney general also touted his work fighting the state’s opioid crisis, including lawsuits that forced major payouts from drug companies. He said his office also continues to support law enforcement, streamline the justice system and fight corruption.

The Democrat in the race touts 36 years of experience in law enforcement. Major is a former Marine, former sheriff’s deputy and the current police chief in Tarrant. He says fighting crime is his passion.

“I’ve done it from the position of being a young Black male in our society to being a police chief in our society,” he said. “I understand the dynamics of the players involved and how we can use the law and strategically enforce it such that we reduce violence crime.”

Major said government corruption is also a top priority. He says it’s time to force politicians to abide by laws that govern open meetings and public records.

“It can be a fight just to get information from the state of Alabama,” he said.

However, Major said there are also topics he would not address as attorney general, including the issue of abortion.

“I will not be spending precious law enforcement resources chasing young women around about their health care choices,” he said.

And he said he also will not wage political fights, which he believes are better left to the state’s representatives in Washington.

“I’ll make sure that we do not pursue petty, partisan political ideologies over law and order,” he said. “Law and order will rule the day.”

Major is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Birmingham School of Law. Marshall got his degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Alabama law school.

