Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges

By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee.

On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.

Allen is accused of making fraudulent transactions from 84 residents. The fraudulent transactions totaled an estimate of $20,830. Allen is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

This case remains under investigation. Additional charges may be pending.

