Decision 2022: Breaking down the ballot with NEWS 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 will have LIVE election coverage to keep you informed of everything you need to know and more before you visit the polls!

Check out the playlist below for exclusive interviews and content from voting centers all over the Wiregrass.

Stay informed with your hometown news leader!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.