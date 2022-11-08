Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests of California couple

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.

According to police, the couple wasn’t being very discrete, from the vehicle they were driving to where they stopped to allegedly get high.

There was a very distinguished aroma coming from a customized and tie-dye-painted school bus which could only be described as loud and flamboyant that police said drew the attention of a Target employee Saturday morning, November 5, 2022.

Police say the suspects were traveling from California to Florida in a customized,...
Police say the suspects were traveling from California to Florida in a customized, loudly-colored school bus(Daphne Police Department)

“We got a phone call from an employee who walked by the bus and actually smelled what she knew as the burning odor of marijuana coming from it,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

When police arrived, they questioned two suspects who they said only admitted to having a couple rolled marijuana cigarettes. During a probable cause search of the bus, investigators said multiple bags, jars and boxes of illegal drugs were discovered.

Police confiscated a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of more then $70,000
Police confiscated a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of more then $70,000(Daphne Police Department)

“There was I think thirteen pounds of marijuana, a large amount of what’s called, “shatter,” which is kind of a marijuana derivative and then there was a psylocibin…a pack of psylocibin mushrooms,” Vannoy said.

Daphne Police have charged both 28-year-old Holden Chandler and 23-year-old Brielle Healey with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Investigators said they were on their way to Florida from California when they decided to pull off in Daphne.

“I guess, just being close off the interstate. They did want to use the dog park in Daphne to let their dogs run around,” said Vannoy. “I’m not sure if they went there first or if that was their plan or not.”

Both suspects were booked into the Baldwin County Jail on no bond pending a bond hearing. In addition to the drug charges, Healey is also charged with violating a domestic protection order filed against her by Chandler.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for...
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

Talking the Calf and Pig Scramble at NPF
Talking the Calf and Pig Scramble at the National Peanut Festival
Donate to "T-shirts for Turkeys" to support families in need
Donate to "T-shirts for Turkeys" to support families in need
Decision 2022: Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
Decision 2022: Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
Joey King talks 'The Corn Man' and roasted corn at the NPF
Joey King talks 'The Corn Man' and roasted corn at the NPF
Prosecutor's online girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges
Prosecutor's online girlfriend pleads guilty to drug chargers