3 aim to unseat longtime U.S. Rep Mike Rogers in District 3 race

By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a crowded field in Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District race with four candidates running for the seat. Three challengers want to unseat longtime Republican Rep. Mike Rogers.

Democrat Lin Veasey says she wants to offer District 3 a different kind of leader. The pastor calls herself a candidate for common good.

“I am concerned that many of our voters, particularly voters of color, are not having their voices heard,” said Veasey, “and the Democratic Party, in particular in Alabama, is underrepresented.”

Joining Veasey on the ballot is Libertarian Thomas “Sick of DC” Casson. That’s how you will see his name on the ballot because he legally changed his name.

Veasey said there’s a lot about DC that he’s not happy with and wants to bring about change.

“Whether it’s $31 trillion in debt, whether it is a completely open border, whether it’s the way they conduct meetings, or hearings. Casson has a unique approach, in one respect.

“Actually, I think people in Congress should be voting from their district instead of going to Washington DC,” he noted.

Also wanting to bring change to DC is Doug Bell, who has collected more than 9,000 signatures to run as an independent. Bell says he calls himself a fiscal conservative and supports term limits.

“I really believe that [term limits] takes away corruption from the career politicians. Also, it keeps fresh ideas coming in with people that can really relate to the people they try to represent,” he added.

Mike Rogers’ office declined a request for an interview. The Republican was first elected to the seat in 2002.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

News 4's Kinsley Centers breaks down key local races to watch in the Wiregrass for the 2022...
Decision 2022: Ballot Breakdown - Local Races To Watch
News 4's Kinsley Centers breaks down key Alabama state races for the 2022 general election.
Decision 2022: Ballot Breakdown - Big Alabama State Races To Watch
About 51,000 absentee ballots have been returned, per the Alabama Secretary of State.
Poll workers removed in Johns Creek because of social media posts, according to officials
Election officials expecting ‘moderate’ voter turnout for Alabama midterms
From the left, Republican Steve Marshall and Democrat Wendell Major are competing in the...
Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general