2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being...
According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Two Colorado juveniles are in custody for allegedly setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Halloween night.

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.

The two unidentified suspects appeared in a Jefferson County courthouse by WebEx on Monday.

The judge said the two caused a “substantial risk of harm to others.”

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine, died in the fire.

At least seven people, including a firefighter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges
After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for...
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses

Latest News

News 4's Kinsley Centers breaks down key local races to watch in the Wiregrass for the 2022...
Decision 2022: Ballot Breakdown - Local Races To Watch
News 4's Kinsley Centers breaks down key Alabama state races for the 2022 general election.
Decision 2022: Ballot Breakdown - Big Alabama State Races To Watch
NEWS 4's team brings you want you need to know before you vote! Decision 2022: Review of...
Decision 2022: Breaking down the ballot with NEWS 4
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia