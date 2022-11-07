Warm, Then Cooler

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues for Election Day before we turn much cooler for mid-week. Meanwhile, we’re tracking developing Subtropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic, which may bring some outer rain bands to the Wiregrass later Thursday into Thursday night.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low near 64°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, cooler. Low near 53°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, rain possible late. Low: 56° High: 77° 30%

FRI: Early clouds, then sunshine. Low: 64° High: 77° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 71° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.