Warm, Then Cooler

Published: Nov. 7, 2022
SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues for Election Day before we turn much cooler for mid-week. Meanwhile, we’re tracking developing Subtropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic, which may bring some outer rain bands to the Wiregrass later Thursday into Thursday night.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low near 64°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, cooler. Low near 53°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, rain possible late.  Low: 56° High: 77° 30%

FRI: Early clouds, then sunshine. Low: 64° High: 77° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 71° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

