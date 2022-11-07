Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.

If you have any information authorities, ask you to call FHP or crime stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for...
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10

Latest News

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Uncontrolled fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.
Shelter dog generic. Not available for adoption.
‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’
UAB's TRIP Lab says nighttime driving increases crash risk.
Earlier nightfall expected to increase drivers’ crash risk
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor