Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible Kidnapping/abduction of a minor Saturday morning.

Deputies said that when they arrived on the scene they found a minor with her hands bound behind her back.

They report after investigating, they were able to determine the minor was picked up by Coby Jordan, on Friday evening. JCSO said that later they met up with two other females that included Molly Jarrett.

According to deputies around 1 a.m on Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan allegedly beat her and bound her hands and feet.

Officials said that a short time later the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree where she eventually escaped.

Jordan was arrested and is being charged with Robbery, False Imprisonment, Tampering with a Victim, and Battery. Jarrett is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to Robbery, Principal in the First Degree to False Imprisonment, Principal in the First Degree to Tampering with a Victim, and Principal in the First Degree to Battery.

