Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Reporters waited on Jamie Connolly’s arrival at the Houston County Courthouse Monday morning with their cameras rolling.

But, without the back story, their lurking is perplexing.

Connolly is neither a notorious criminal nor public official who has run afoul of the law.

She is an addict who has, without question, battled drug demons.

The court system is full of her types, but there is one thing that makes Jamie Connolly different.

She wrote a letter that shook the justice system, exposing what investigators term gross prosecutorial misconduct.

She and Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson had an online tryst, though he was to prosecute her on a plethora of drug charges.

That ultimately led to Johnson’s indictment on ethics violations, accused of seeking to swap sexual related favors with defendants and witnesses.

Finally, Connolly was to face those charges on Monday, with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office now prosecuting after Johnson was removed from the cases.

Then came a startling and unexpected development.

After three hours of jury selection, Connolly pleaded guilty to drug charges and, therefore, avoided a potential scandalous trial.

She received a four year prison sentence followed by probation, receive jail credit time, and will ask to be placed in a work release program.

Covington County Circuit Judge Ben Bowden presided over the case after all local judges recused because of their professional association with Johnson.

This apparently ends Connolly’s legal woes as other drug charges in Dale County have already been dismissed.

Johnson was placed on administrative leave during an eight-month investigation that resulted in his indictment on charges.

His trial is pending.

