Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good.

Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.

“We opened one in Dothan, Alabama, and this was going to be our second location,” said Hayes.

Hayes says it is risky for any business to start up and he advises communities to support local entertainment before looking elsewhere.

He encourages the public to check out new businesses coming to your town.

“Help them with that initial revenue,” said Hayes.

And when one business comes, Hayes says that creates opportunity for more and could help small towns grow even bigger.

You can still find the axe entertainment venue in Dothan, while the Troy location will be closing in the next week.

