No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory -- out of contention

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Alabama will play its last few games without national championship implications for the first time in 12 years.

The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide is coming off its second last-play loss, a 32-31 overtime defeat against No. 7 LSU.

Now, Alabama must regroup in time to visit Lane Kiffin and No. 11 Mississippi. It will be the first regular-season game the Tide has played without being in the national hunt since 2010.

Alabama has won five national titles since then and came into this season as the favorite to win another.

