Hundreds of sponsors needed for 2022 "Santa for Seniors"
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wish lists for SARCOA’s annual Santa for Seniors event are live, and the agency needs your help.

Hundreds of sponsors and volunteers are needed to make the 17th year the most special yet.

The project reaches seniors in need across the Wiregrass.

As a sponsor, you’re responsible for gifting a senior groceries, cleaning supplies, and items off of their wish list.

Over 100 are already sponsored, but there’s still about 300 waiting.

SARCOA believes this joyous event of giving can be eye-opening experience for many.

“When this comes out, I think it makes people realize that there are people in our community that have needs, and we just hope people will make it a Christmas tradition in their family to help someone in need,” SARCOA”s Director of Community Resources Terri Francis said.

If you can’t take on the financial responsibility of a sponsor, you can still help!

The organization is also accepting monetary donations or purchases from their Amazon wish list.

For additional information and to sign up as a volunteer or a sponsor, click here.

