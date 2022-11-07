Former Mobile police officer gets 20-year sentence in sexual extortion case, DA’s office says

Jamorris Cage
Jamorris Cage(Mobile County District Attorney's Office)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Mobile police officer has received a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of two counts of sexual extortion, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 4, a Mobile County jury found Jamorris Cage, a former Mobile Police Department officer, guilty of two counts of sexual extortion. Today, Cage was sentenced by Judge Phillips to the maximum sentence of 20 years to serve in each count, the DA’s office announced. The two sentences are to run concurrently.

The office quoted Judge Phillips as stating, “Sexual violence cannot be tolerated in any society.”

Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci prosecuted the case.

The Mobile County DA’s Office delivered this message via social media: “If you or someone you know has been a victim of a sexual crime, please call Lifelines Counseling Services at 251-431-5100 or make a report to your local law enforcement agency.”

---

* Corrected article to highlight that the two sentences are to run concurrently, not consecutively resulting in a total of 20 years

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for...
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges
Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell is charged with first-degree domestic violence in connection to a...
Man arrested in weekend Auburn shooting

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
T-shirts for Turkeys is carrying on a yearly tradition.
Donate to “T-shirts for Turkeys” to support families in need
Hundreds of sponsors needed for 2022 "Santa for Seniors"
Hundreds of sponsors needed for 2022 “Santa for Seniors”
Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell is charged with first-degree domestic violence in connection to a...
Man arrested in weekend Auburn shooting
Ways you can battle seasonal affective disorder this winter