Dothan man receives additional sexual abuse charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who was already charged multiple times this year, faces another round of sex crime allegations during an ongoing police investigation.

40-year-old Marcus Anthony Grier has been charged with 3 counts of Production of Pornography with Minors, and 1 count of First Degree Sexual Abuse.

The new charges come after his initial arrest in August.

Grier is booked in the Houston County Jail on over 20 counts of various sex crimes including first degree Rape, first degree Sexual Torture, and first degree Sodomy.

Officials say, due to the sensitive nature of the crimes no additional information will be released.

He is held on a $3.5 million bond.

