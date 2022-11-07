Donate to “T-shirts for Turkeys” to support families in need

T-shirts for Turkeys is carrying on a yearly tradition.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving will be here before we know it.

It’s a time many will spend with family around the dinner table, but not every family can afford to share a home-cooked meal with their loved ones.

The Joy FM is partnering with Love in Action and local food banks to collect frozen turkeys or what they call “paper turkeys,” which are monetary donations of $10.

All donations will go straight to those non-profits.

They’ll then be turned into food boxes and holiday meal plates for community members in need.

“I think about that dad that’s wanting to provide for the family and not being able to for whatever reason, and because you give to one of these organizations, he’s able to provide a meal for his family,” Russ Brooks with The Joy FM Alabama said. “I think about a mom that’s looking forward to putting something on the table that looks really nice for her family and they’re struggling. That turkey comes in form of a smile that gives them the opportunity to do just that.”

There are several opportunities throughout the month for you to donate, with the next being Tuesday in Dothan.

You can donate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Interlinc Mortgage.

You can find other donations dates and locations here.

