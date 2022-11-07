DHCLS Friends of the Library hosted historic book sale, thanks to volunteers

The Friends of the Library generate the majority of their funds through these book sales.
The Friends of the Library generate the majority of their funds through these book sales.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Friends of the Library wrapped up their Big Fall Book Sale, raising $15,000 over the course of 10 days. 

The funds raised will support a number of initiatives and projects, with requests from library staff evaluated by the Friends and approved in January 2023. 

Thanks to 81 volunteers who contributed over 500 hours of service, as well as a partnership with Dothan Leisure Services, this is the most successful sale in the history of the Friends of the Library.

“I’m so proud of the Friends and so thankful for the people who donated books, who shopped the sale, who volunteered, and everyone throughout the community who helped make this possible,” said Everlie Bolton, President of the Friends of the Library.  “These funds will go a long way to support our local library and to provide for those things that might not otherwise be included in the library’s budget, which only helps magnify our library’s positive impact.”

For more information about the Friends of the Library, including information about who the Friends are, what they do, and how to join, visit dhcls.org/friends.

