Decision 2022: Voters head to the polls

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Voters head to the polls Tuesday in one of the most watched midterm elections in history. Key races are on the ballot across most of the nation, including Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Notable Alabama Races

Republicans are expected to hold on to all statewide offices Tuesday in Alabama. No Democrat, Libertarian, or Independent have made serious challenges to Republican incumbents or nominees.

Governor Kay Ivey, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall are all heavy favorites to be reelected. State Representative Wes Allen of Troy is expected to be the next Secretary of State.

Voters will also elect Katie Britt as the state’s next U.S. Senator. Britt is facing Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleuse but is way ahead in the most recent polling. Britt would replace her former boss, Senator Richard Shelby, who is retiring after holding the season since 1986.

Wiregrass Races of Note

The biggest local race is for Henry County Sheriff. Will Maddox decided not to seek reelection paving the way for two newcomers in Republican Eric Blankenship and Democrat Noel Vanlandingham. Both have law enforcement experience and want to expand services to the county.

In Houston County, Incumbent Coroner Robert Byrd is seeking another term. He’s facing Democratic challenger Kimberly Rawls. A win by Byrd will make him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history.

Heated Georgia Races

Voters in Georgia are heading to the polls to determine a U.S. Senate race the entire nation is closely watching.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is in a tight race with Republican challenger Hershel Walker. Walker is most known for his ability on the football field. He was recruited into running by former President Donald Trump.

The latest polling has Warnock ahead slightly. So far over two million people have already voted in Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp is hoping to retain the state’s top office. He’s facing Democratic challenger Stacy Abrams for the second time.

In 2018, he won by just one percentage point in a race Abrams never conceded. Polling this time shows Kemp with a larger lead heading up to election day.

Florida Governor’s Race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will likely be reelected in the Sunshine State on Tuesday. He’s facing former Governor Charlie Crist in a race that has flown under most radars this year.

Sheriff Changes Across the Wiregrass

Henry County won’t be the only county to have a new sheriff after Tuesday. Coffee County and Dale County will also officially elect new leaders as well.

In Coffee County, Scotty Byrd defeated incumbent Dave Sutton in the Republican primary during the spring. Sutton was first elected in 2007.

In Dale County, Sheriff Wally Olson opted not to seek reelection. His long-time Chief Deputy Mason Bynum was the only person to qualify to run. Voters will make the change official Tuesday night. Olson has been sheriff since 2007.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.