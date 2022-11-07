Another day of warm temperatures

SYNOPSIS – A warm start to the week this afternoon highs will once again be in the middle to upper 80s. Tomorrow we will start to see changes with a very breezy Tuesday afternoon, cooler temperatures will come in on Wednesday with highs only in the lower 70s. Keeping an eye on what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole this could bring us a little rain by Friday but we will see. The weekend looks much cooler behind a cold front, highs on Sunday in the middle 60s.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, breezy. High near 83°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, watching the tropics. Low: 64° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 73° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 65° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

