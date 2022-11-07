After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.

The last of the 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport from Massachusetts last December is...
The last of the 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport from Massachusetts last December is healthy and ready to swim out on its own.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch.

Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport from Massachusetts for treatment. Monday, IMMS employees proudly walked the sea turtle toward the Mississippi Sound.

This is the seventh turtle rehabbed by IMMS to have a tracking device added to its shell. The study allows scientists to determine whether the turtles will return to their East Coast habitat or remain in the Mississippi Sound

A second sea turtle injured in Pass Christian was also released Monday morning.

