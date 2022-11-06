Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm for the next several days. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s until mid week. Big cool down this weekend bringing our high temperatures into the 60s Sunday.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 65°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 73° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 65° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

