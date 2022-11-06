Mileigh’s Miracle: Local teen hospitalized after complications from flu

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Your world kind of stops you know,” said Brittany Mothershead, Mileigh’s mother.

Brittany Mothershead is living on a prayer after her 14-year-old daughter Mileigh was admitted to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital earlier this week.

They’ve been there before. The family suffers from a rare blood disorder -- called Cyclic Neutropenia, which affects the immune system’s ability to fight off bacteria. Seven people in Brittany’s family have it -- including herself and three of her four children.

“With this it’s a life of prevention. You make sure surfaces are clean and you don’t wear shoes in the house and if you’re going to be in large crowds then you mask... We wore masks before they were cool,” explained Brittany.

Having lost her oldest daughter Joeli to the disorder in 2007 at the age of 3 1/2 -- Brittany tells us the family is hyper aware and says even though Mileigh became sick Thursday, October 27th -- she did not show any major signs of illness until the following Monday.

“She wasn’t feeling great -- and stayed home from school. She took a nap and when she woke up she just couldn’t catch her breath -- she just kept telling me that her throat felt dry and and that she couldn’t get enough air,” recalled Brittany.

After a quick call to emergency services -- she knew there was no time to wait. By the time they drove from their home in Chunchula to the hospital -- Mileigh’s condition worsened.

“By the time we got to the hospital she was in acute distress -- and then she coded,” said Brittany. “Obviously they got her back and she’s here -- but she’s on a vent and she is very, very, sick.”

Turns out -- Mileigh had the flu, which developed into pneumonia, then sepsis -- weakening her lungs, heart, and kidneys.

Her community is already rallying behind the Satsuma High School Freshman -- sending cards and get well wishes for the girl they say is a fighter.

“I think she probably wouldn’t know what to think. She’s always the one that does for everybody and she would probably not want the spotlight on her -- unless they were taking pictures (laughs) -- then she would,” said Brittany.

To help the family -- a gofundme has been started, Mileigh’s family is also selling t-shirts -- but the one thing they say they need the most -- are prayers.

“And that’s the biggest thing right now -- is praying for her -- because he hears. And I0 know for certain that there are angels all around her,” said Brittany.

The family expects to be at the hospital for at least a month. If you would like to help them out you can click on the following links:

