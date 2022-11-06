Daleville powwow celebrates Native American heritage

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -People in Daleville took time on November 5 and 6 to celebrate Native American Heritage. The Daleville powwow brought together members of many different tribes to share their culture.

They served fry bread, while leading drum circles and traditional dances. The public was also informed on the history of the tepee.

Richard Greybull said that powwows spread knowledge on the culture of different Native American tribes.

“If you have questions just ask,” he said. “When we go to the schools, we tell them if there’s something you want to know you need to ask. There’s no such thing as a dumb question. The children they ask a lot of different things and the parents or teachers will say, ‘No no no, don’t ask that.’ We say, ‘No it’s okay.’ They’re curious they want to know and that’s how we learn.”

