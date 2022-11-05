Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police.

Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.

Following an initial investigation, police said a crime scene was found in the 400 block of N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn. Officers said a person of interest, who was known to the victim, has been identified but was not in custody.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then...
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
National Peanut Festival Ride Safety
National Peanut Festival: The man behind the rides
Bell, 42 of Enterprise, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in...
Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder
Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan listens to testimony on November 1, 2022.
Jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of murder
Tew, 61 of Graceville, Florida, was arrested after police found 50 grams of meth, along with...
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School

Latest News

Team of the Night - Ariton
Team of the Night - Ariton | FNF Week 11 2022
Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease on week 1 of playoffs
Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease on week 1 of the playoffs
Jason of the NPF Board talks event planning
Jason Rudd of the NPF Board talks event planning
Jury convicts man in death of 91-year-old Dothan woman
Jury convicts man in death of 91-year-old Dothan woman