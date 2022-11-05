NPF forecast

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm for the next several days. High temperatures for the weekend and into our work week will be in the middle 80s. A cold front will move in mid-week bringing our temperatures down just a hair. Long range models are showing a strong cold front moving in next weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 86°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 79° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards, 36 of Dothan, drove through an intersection on Memphis Church Road, where he then...
Victim of early morning Houston County fatal crash identified
National Peanut Festival Ride Safety
National Peanut Festival: The man behind the rides
Bell, 42 of Enterprise, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in...
Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder
Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan listens to testimony on November 1, 2022.
Jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of murder
Tew, 61 of Graceville, Florida, was arrested after police found 50 grams of meth, along with...
Drug arrest executed near Geneva High School

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-04-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-04-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 3, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-03-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-03-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 2, 2022