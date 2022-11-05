NPF forecast

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm for the next several days. High temperatures for the weekend and into our work week will be in the middle 80s. A cold front will move in mid-week bringing our temperatures down just a hair. Long range models are showing a strong cold front moving in next weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 86°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 79° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

