Warm Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Extra cloud cover arrives for the weekend with a few showers possible areas west Saturday, with a slight chance of a shower Sunday. Sunshine will mix in at times, boosting high temperatures into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers west. High near 84°. Winds SE/5 at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

