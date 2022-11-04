Warm Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Extra cloud cover arrives for the weekend with a few showers possible areas west Saturday, with a slight chance of a shower Sunday. Sunshine will mix in at times, boosting high temperatures into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers west. High near 84°. Winds SE/5 at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

