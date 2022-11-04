Warm Weekend Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Extra cloud cover arrives for the weekend with a few showers possible areas west Saturday, with a slight chance of a shower Sunday. Sunshine will mix in at times, boosting high temperatures into the middle 80s.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds light SE.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers west. High near 84°. Winds SE/5 at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light SE.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 5%
WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 73° 10%
THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%
FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.